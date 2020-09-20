IPL 2020: RCB look to fix old problems against Sunrisers Hyderabad

As opening examinations go, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) couldn’t have expected anything sterner. David Warner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, has expressed a willingness to come flying out of the blocks, and RCB, given their abject recent record, might not be such a bad place to start.

The Virat Kohli-led team finished bottom last season — although only one point separated fourth and eighth — while SRH made the playoffs, losing to Delhi Capitals in the eliminator. However, the two sides look evenly matched heading into the new season. Batting is the ...