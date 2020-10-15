IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP: Chris Gayle becomes 8th player to cross 4500 IPL runs

-
-
Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle became 8th player in Indian Premier League to reach 4,500 runs on Thursday. The self-proclaimed universe boss reached the milestone after scoring 16 runs during RCB vs KXIP match at Sharjah in IPL 2020.
Gayle was not part of KXIP playing 11 in first 7 matches as the KL Rahul led side is sitting at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table. Gayle crossed the 4,500 run mark, when he smashes Washington Sundar for a SIX towards backward square leg in 13th over of KXIP's over. KXIP is chasing 172 runs to keep its playoffs hope alive
Chris Gayle IPL careerChris Gayle started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders and then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he single handedly won many matches. In the 2012 season, he piled up a mammoth total of 733 runs at a strike rate of 160 for RCB. In 125 matches played so far, he has scored 4,484 runs at an average of 41.13 and a strike rate of 151.02, with six centuries and 28 fifties, his highest score is 175 runs not out which he scored in 2013 season. In the IPL 2018 player auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Chris Gayle IPL records
- Chris Gayle 175 runs against Pune Warriors India in 2013 season is the highest individual score in IPL history.
- He holds the record of maximum, 17 sixes, in an IPL innings.
- Gayle also has maximum number (329) of IPL sixes in Indian premier League history and only player to hit 300 sixes. AB de Villiers is at second position with 225 sixes by his name.
- Gayle is third overseas player in Indian Premier League to reach 4,500 runs after David Warner and AB de Villiers.
Here are top ten run scorer in Indian Premier League history:
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|185
|177
|29
|5716
|113
|38.62
|4,352
|131.34
|5
|38
|497
|197
|2
|Suresh Raina
|193
|189
|28
|5368
|100*
|33.34
|3,914
|137.14
|1
|38
|493
|194
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|195
|190
|28
|5114
|109*
|31.56
|3,901
|131.09
|1
|38
|446
|208
|4
|David Warner
|134
|134
|17
|4990
|126
|42.64
|3,538
|141.04
|4
|46
|480
|189
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan
|167
|166
|22
|4837
|97*
|33.59
|3,862
|125.24
|0
|39
|549
|102
|6
|AB de Villiers
|162
|150
|35
|4625
|133*
|40.21
|3,034
|152.43
|3
|36
|377
|225
|7
|MS Dhoni
|198
|177
|68
|4565
|84*
|41.88
|3,313
|137.79
|0
|23
|306
|215
|8
|Chris Gayle
|126
|125
|16
|4519
|175*
|41.45
|2,999
|150.68
|6
|28
|370
|329
|9
|Robin Uthappa
|183
|176
|17
|4494
|87
|28.26
|3,464
|129.73
|0
|24
|442
|158
|10
|Gautam Gambhir
|154
|152
|17
|4217
|93
|31.23
|3,404
|123.88
|0
|36
|491
|59
