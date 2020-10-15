IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP: Chris Gayle becomes 8th player to cross 4500 IPL runs

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chris Gayle. Photo: PTI
Chris Gayle. Photo: PTI

Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle became 8th player in Indian Premier League to reach 4,500 runs on Thursday. The self-proclaimed universe boss reached the milestone after scoring 16 runs during RCB vs KXIP match at Sharjah in IPL 2020.

Gayle was not part of KXIP playing 11 in first 7 matches as the KL Rahul led side is sitting at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table. Gayle crossed the 4,500 run mark, when he smashes Washington Sundar for a SIX towards backward square leg in 13th over of KXIP's over. KXIP is chasing 172 runs to keep its playoffs hope alive

Chris Gayle IPL career

Chris Gayle started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders and then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he single handedly won many matches. In the 2012 season, he piled up a mammoth total of 733 runs at a strike rate of 160 for RCB. In 125 matches played so far, he has scored 4,484 runs at an average of 41.13 and a strike rate of 151.02, with six centuries and 28 fifties, his highest score is 175 runs not out which he scored in 2013 season. In the IPL 2018 player auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Chris Gayle IPL records

  • Chris Gayle 175 runs against Pune Warriors India in 2013 season is the highest individual score in IPL history.
  • He holds the record of maximum, 17 sixes, in an IPL innings.
  • Gayle also has maximum number (329) of IPL sixes in Indian premier League history and only player to hit 300 sixes. AB de Villiers is at second position with 225 sixes by his name.
  • Gayle is third overseas player in Indian Premier League to reach 4,500 runs after David Warner and AB de Villiers.
Here are top ten run scorer in Indian Premier League history:

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 185 177 29 5716 113 38.62 4,352 131.34 5 38 497 197
2 Suresh Raina 193 189 28 5368 100* 33.34 3,914 137.14 1 38 493 194
3 Rohit Sharma 195 190 28 5114 109* 31.56 3,901 131.09 1 38 446 208
4 David Warner 134 134 17 4990 126 42.64 3,538 141.04 4 46 480 189
5 Shikhar Dhawan 167 166 22 4837 97* 33.59 3,862 125.24 0 39 549 102
6 AB de Villiers 162 150 35 4625 133* 40.21 3,034 152.43 3 36 377 225
7 MS Dhoni 198 177 68 4565 84* 41.88 3,313 137.79 0 23 306 215
8 Chris Gayle 126 125 16 4519 175* 41.45 2,999 150.68 6 28 370 329
9 Robin Uthappa 183 176 17 4494 87 28.26 3,464 129.73 0 24 442 158
10 Gautam Gambhir 154 152 17 4217 93 31.23 3,404 123.88 0 36 491 59

First Published: Thu, October 15 2020. 22:31 IST

