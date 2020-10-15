LIVE: IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP - Can Chris Gayle lift KXIP morale today?

-
-
In today’s match of Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah cricket ground. KXIP is the worst performing team in IPL 2020 so far as the KL Rahul led side is sitting at the bottom of points table with only one (against RCB on September 24). Punjab needs to win its remaining 7 matches in IPL 2020 for playoffs qualification.
RCB, on the other hand, would look to win today’s match and strengthen its position on IPL 2020 points table top half.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
RCB vs KXIP Live toss updatesThe coin flip between Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Punjab’s KL Rahul will take place at 7 pm IST. Kohli would again look to bat first as hitting big shots while chasing is not easy now due to the slow nature of wicket.
RCB vs KXIP playing 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to field unchanged playing 11 while KXIP is likely to replace Glenn Maxwell with Chris Gayle.
IPL live score: RCB vs KXIP full scorecard
RCB vs KXIP live streaming
The RCB vs KXIP live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
