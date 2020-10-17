IPL 2020: RR vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

comes to this match on the back of loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game while Virat Kohli-led RCB lost against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match.

RR's batting line-up has found a new hope in Ben Stokeswho went on to score a quickfire 41 runs against DC. Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa too contributed with the bat in the match against DC. However, Steve Smith has been out of form for some matches now and that is a big concern for the side.

Rajasthan's inconsistent batting may prove pale against RCB's formidable bowling unit.

Besides, Virat Kohli would ask RCB bowlers to strike early and destabilise RR innings to take the lead in the match. Kohli would also look to bring back AB de Villiers into his usual batting position because the otherwise move cost the team dearly.

RR vs RCB playing 11 prediction

Rajasthan Royals:

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra/Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR vs RCB Pitch Report:

Only one afternoon game was played in Dubai thus far. In the match, the pitch seemed to have got better for batting in the second half of the match. However, the venue has usually been quite friendly for the teams batting first. Chasing teams lost 10 games so far here.

RR vs RCB head to head

Total matches: 20

RR won: 10

RCB won: 8

No result: 2

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot Ben Stokes Jofra Archer Jos Buttler (W) Mahipal Lomror Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Rahul Tewatia Riyan Parag Sanju Samson Shashank Singh Shreyas Gopal Varun Aaron Robin Uthappa Jaydev Unadkat Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat Akash Singh Kartik Tyagi David Miller Oshane Thomas Anirudha Joshi Andrew Tye Tom Curran

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers Devdutt Padikkal Gurkeerat Mann Singh Moeen Ali Mohammed Siraj Navdeep Saini Parthiv Patel (W) Pawan Negi Shivam Dube Umesh Yadav Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal Aaron Finch Chris Morris Josh Philippe Pavan Deshpande Dale Steyn Shahbaz Ahamad Isuru Udana Adam Zampa