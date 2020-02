IPL 2020 schedule: Know date, time and venue of all matches in fixture

Season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 29 and will feature defending champions (MI) facing off with (CSK) in the opening game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The final fixture was sent to franchises Saturday. The organisers have scrapped ‘double-header’ Saturdays, but Sundays will feature two matches this season. Dates for the knockouts will be announced later. The final match is scheduled for May 24.

To make room for IPL matches, an additional week has been included at the league stage. So, instead of the 44-day league stage seen in the last outing, the upcoming season will now have a 50-day league session.

The last league game is scheduled for May 17, between and in Bengaluru.





Below is the full schedule:

All franchises, except Rajasthan Royals, have retained their home bases.