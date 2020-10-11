- GSK Pharma's growth challenges to remain in near term as Covid dents sales
- Vedanta Ltd management, promoters to meet Monday over next course of action
- RBI move to conduct OMO on state development loans could be a game changer
- World Coronavirus Dispatch: Researchers working on inhaled vaccines
- Bihar elections: Cong forms committees, Surjewala named head of key panel
LIVE: IPL 2020, MI vs DC - Battle of table toppers in Abu Dhabi today
At MI vs DC toss, both the captains will look to bat first as pitches is getting slow in UAE as tournament progresses. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians | Delhi Capitals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Delhi’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi. If Mumbai manages to win today, it will pip Delhi to the first spot on IPL 2020 points table.
CHECK SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
MI vs DC live toss updates: The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Delhi’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains will look to bat first after winning the toss, as Abu Dhabi pitch is slowing.
CHECK SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
MI vs DC live toss updates: The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Delhi’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains will look to bat first after winning the toss, as Abu Dhabi pitch is slowing.
MI vs DC playing 11: Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11s.
IPL live score: MI vs DC full scorecard
Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming details
The MI vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow MI vs DC live match updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More