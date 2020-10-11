JUST IN
LIVE: IPL 2020, MI vs DC - Battle of table toppers in Abu Dhabi today

At MI vs DC toss, both the captains will look to bat first as pitches is getting slow in UAE as tournament progresses. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

In today’s second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi. If Mumbai manages to win today, it will pip Delhi to the first spot on IPL 2020 points table.

MI vs DC live toss updates: The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Delhi’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains will look to bat first after winning the toss, as Abu Dhabi pitch is slowing.
MI vs DC playing 11: Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11s.
 
The MI vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
