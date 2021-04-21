IPL 2021 LIVE CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings looks to continue winning run
The live toss for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check CSK vs KKR live playing 11 and toss updates here
Topics
IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Eoin Morgan might make few changes in its playing 11 while Chennai is likely to retain the winning combination. Photo by:Sportzpics for BCCI
Check SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
After its abject campaign in UAE last year, the CSK started the season in an ominous fashion, losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a one-sided affair. But since then, the MS Dhoni-led side has come on its own with the 'Captain Cool' making the most of his resources at the batting-friendly Wankhede stadium.
The Dhoni-led CSK will start as overwhelming favourites against KKR as Eoin Morgan is all set to ring in some changes to revive its campaign.
After its emphatic start against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR has slipped to fifth spot with defeats to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
IPL 2021, Match 14: CSK vs KKR playing 11
Eoin Morgan might make few changes in its playing 11 while Chennai is likely to retain the winning combination.
2021 IPL records and stats
CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Eoin Morgan and MS Dhoni will take place at 7 pm IST. The team winning the toss would look to bowl first as Mumbai wicket gets batting friendly as dew settles in.
2021 IPL schedule, time table and fixtures
CSK vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
CSK vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
The CSK vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and CSK vs KKR match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More