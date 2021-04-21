IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad eyes its first win
The live toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match will take place at 3:00 pm IST today. Check SRH vs PBKS live playing 11 and toss updates here
It would be interesting to see whether Kane Williamson finds a place in SRH playing 11 as the team needs Williamson’s experience to hold the brittle middle order. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
SRH couldn't have asked for a worse start to the season, slumping to three straight defeats while chasing.
Punjab is a tad better than SRH, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh on IPL 2021 points table, a rung above Hyderabad.
SRH has been hit hard by the lack of depth in its playing 11 and below-par Indian bench strength. It would be interesting to see whether Kane Williamson finds a place in SRH playing 11 as the team needs Williamson’s experience to hold the brittle middle order.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between David Warner and KL Rahul will take place at 3 pm IST. The team winning the toss would look to bat first as the Chennai wicket tends to get sticky in the second innings. Also, the dew will not play any role in SRH vs PBKS match as it is a day game.
