JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

IPL 2021 live score, DC vs KKR: Will Nortje find place in Delhi playing 11?

Check IPL 2021, DC vs KKR LIVE updates, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score

Topics
IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR LIVE updates: In Match 25 of Indian Premier League 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC), whose form has tapered off a bit in recent times, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad in today’s second IPL match.

So far, Kolkata has won just two out of six matches, while Delhi has won four out of six matches in the IPL 2021. 
 
2021 IPL points table and team rankings

2021 IPL latest news 
 
South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been warming the bench so far and he might finally find a place in Delhi Capitals playing 11. Kolkata is unlikely to tinker with its winning combination.
 
DC vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
DC vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 

 
DC vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The DC vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of DC vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and DC vs KKR match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh