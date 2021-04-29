- Coronavirus sends Modi govt from 'vocal for local' to relying on global aid
IPL 2021 live score, DC vs KKR: Will Nortje find place in Delhi playing 11?
Check IPL 2021, DC vs KKR LIVE updates, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score
IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals | IPL Champions
Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
So far, Kolkata has won just two out of six matches, while Delhi has won four out of six matches in the IPL 2021.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been warming the bench so far and he might finally find a place in Delhi Capitals playing 11. Kolkata is unlikely to tinker with its winning combination.
DC vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
DC vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
DC vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
The DC vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of DC vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
