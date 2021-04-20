- 2021 will not be about Covid despite second wave: Nirmala Sitharaman
IPL 2021 LIVE DC vs MI: Will Delhi Capitals make changes in its playing 11?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Check DC vs MI live playing 11 and toss updates here
IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals | IPL Champions
Mumbai Indians. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
IPL 2021, Match 12: DC vs MI playing 11
Delhi Capitals would look to make some changes in its playing 11 and might bring in an extra spinner in the team. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians is likely to retain its winning combination.
DC vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma will take place at 7 pm IST.
The DC vs MI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and DC vs MI match updates…
