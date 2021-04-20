JUST IN
IPL 2021 LIVE DC vs MI: Will Delhi Capitals make changes in its playing 11?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Check DC vs MI live playing 11 and toss updates here

IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
In Match 13 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns with each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today. This will be Delhi’s first match at Chepauk Stadium while Mumbai has already played three matches at this venue and mastered the coveted art of defending low totals on sticky Chennai wicket.

IPL 2021, Match 12: DC vs MI playing 11
 
Delhi Capitals would look to make some changes in its playing 11 and might bring in an extra spinner in the team. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians is likely to retain its winning combination.
 
DC vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
DC vs MI Live streaming and telecast details
 
The DC vs MI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and DC vs MI match updates…

