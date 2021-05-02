JUST IN
IPL 2021 LIVE, DC vs PBKS: Rahul ruled out of today's match; Mayank to lead

The live toss between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 pm IST. Check IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS LIVE playing 11 updates, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals live match updates

Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS LIVE updates: In Match 29 of Indian Premier League 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on resurgent Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad in today’s second match. KL Rahul has been diagonised with acute appendictis and ruled out of today's match. Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab in Rahul's absence.

The Punjab franchise is coming off a big win over the strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side, winning the match by 34 runs. While Delhi has defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in its previous match.

The other big concern for PBKS will be the form of West Indian duo Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle.
 
While Gayle has been inconsistent, Pooran is enduring a very poor run. He has become only the fifth batsman in the history of IPL to notch four scores of zero in a season. May be its time for PBKS to bring in Dawid Malan in its playing 11.
 
DC vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
DC vs PBKS Live streaming and telecast details
 
The DC vs PBKS match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of DC vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
