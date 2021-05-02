IPL 2021 LIVE, SRH vs RR: Will David Warner find a place in SRH playing 11?

-
-
IPL 2021, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: In Match 28 of Indian Premier League 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad who appointed Kane Williamson as captain by removing David Warner would be eyeing change in fortunes as it squares off with Rajasthan Royals at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi today.
In a surprise move, SRH removed struggling Australian batsman Warner from the captaincy on Saturday as the side has lost five of the six matches under him in IPL 2021. The Royals is not faring any better as it has managed to win only two matches out of the six. No wonder, the RR is placed seventh just above SRH.
SRH vs RR playing 11
David Warner’s place in SRH playing 11 is in a doubt after the statement from the franchise said that the change in leadership will allow the management to change the foreign players’ combination.
SRH vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kane Williamson and Sanju Samson will take place at 3 pm IST.
SRH vs RR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
SRH vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
The SRH vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
