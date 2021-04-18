IPL 2021 LIVE TOSS, DC vs PBKS: Coin flip between Rahul, Pant at 7 pm
After a disheartening loss against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to get back on track against a Punjab Kings (PBKS) side that is coming off a demoralising loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match 11 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today.
The Rishabh Pant-led DC side which got off to a flying start by thrashing CSK in the first match suffered a meltdown in the next match on Thursday as they lost to Rajasthan Royals despite having them on the mat at 42 for five.
Both the teams are likely to make some changes in their playing 11s.
DC vs PBKS live Toss: The coin flip between KL Rahul and Risgabh Pany will take place at 7 pm IST.
PBKS have been inconsistent with the bat so far. While they got off to a flying start in the first match, making 221 with stupendous batting performances from skipper Rahul and Deepak Hooda, they fell flat against the swing bowling of Deepak Chahar on Friday night.
