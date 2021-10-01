IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Must win game for both Kolkata and Punjab
KKR's chances for IPL 2021 playoffs qualification
If KKR lose to Punjab today but win its final two games - against Hyderabad and Rajasthan - it may still qualify for the final four with 14 points, possibly without having to rely on NRR if other outcomes go its way. However, at least one of Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians must finish below 16 in order for them to be in contention with 14 points. The run rate of the KKR is currently the best among the teams in this group, which should benefit if it comes down to this.
IPL 2021 playoffs scenario for Punjab Kings
However, the playoffs scenario for Punjab Kings is not easy. PBKS will have a chance if it wins its final three games and finish on 14, but it may not be enough because four clubs - the current top three plus the Mumbai Indians - can still finish with 16 or more points. If PBKS lose, it will almost probably be eliminated, while it is still possible for the teams ranked fourth through seventh to finish with 12 points apiece, however unlikely it may seem.
KKR vs PBKS playing 11
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting/Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna/Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy.
PBKS tentative playing 11: KL Rahul (capt, wk), Mayank Agarwal/Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda/Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami
KKR vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Eoin Morgan and KL Rahul will take place at 7 pm IST.
