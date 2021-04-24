IPL 2021, KKR vs RR LIVE updates: Rajasthan wins toss, elect to field first
Catch all the live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match here
Beleaguered Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are stuck at the bottom of the points table, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.
While RR have managed just one win in four matches and have the worst net run rate among all teams, their opponents KKR too have been finding the going tough. They also have one win in four games but are ahead of both RR and Punjab Kings on net run rate.
KKR's net run rate could, however, have been poorer had their lower order not clicked in the last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The batting performance of Andre Russell and Pat Cummins would have given KKR a lot of confidence ahead of their match against RR.
Playing 11 of both teams
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman