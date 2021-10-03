IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live score: It's a do or die for Kolkata today
Check today's IPL match live score, scorecard, ball by ball commentary and highlights of match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
Topics
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File Photo
In Match 49 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Kolkata Knight Riders will face a battered Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
KKR now needs to win both its remaining matches to keep its playoffs hopes alive
All eyes will be on swashbuckling Venkatesh Iyer who has added firepower in KKR batting but the team would expect captain Eoin Morgan to find his form in this crucial match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of the playoffs equation but it can play spoilsport for KKR today.
IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live scoreboard
RCB vs PBKS Live streaming and telecast details
The RCB vs PBKS match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More