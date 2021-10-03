JUST IN
IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live score: It's a do or die for Kolkata today

Check today's IPL match live score, scorecard, ball by ball commentary and highlights of match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

BS Web team 

In Match 49 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Kolkata Knight Riders will face a battered Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. 

KKR now needs to win both its remaining matches to keep its playoffs hopes alive

All eyes will be on swashbuckling Venkatesh Iyer who has added firepower in KKR batting but the team would expect captain Eoin Morgan to find his form in this crucial match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of the playoffs equation but it can play spoilsport for KKR today. 



Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

 


