IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS, playing 11: Will Mumbai tweak its middle order?

In Match 42 of (IPL 2021), (MI) will face (PBKS) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

While have improved their game, especially after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad defending a low score of 125 runs, they would be high on confidence and look to clinch 2 more points to get closer to playoffs.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, on the other hand, have a planty of problems as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are out of form and a fragile middle order cost them a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous clash, desoite a fiery start from skipper and opener Quinton de Kock.

Another loss could make it really tough for Mumbai to make it to the playoffs so the pressure would be on the Rohit-led side.

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS, playing 11 probables

Mumbai Indians: (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: (Captain, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Squads

Mumbai Indians

(C), Aditya Tare Anukul Roy Anmolpreet Singh Chris Lynn Dhawal Kulkarni Ishan Kishan Jasprit Bumrah Jayant Yadav Kieron Pollard Krunal Pandya Mohsin Khan Quinton de Kock (W) Rahul Chahar Saurabh Tiwary Suryakumar Yadav Trent Boult Adam Milne Nathan Coulter-Nile Piyush Chawla Jimmy Neesham Yudhvir Charak Marco Jansen Arjun Tendulkar Roosh Kalaria

Punjab Kings

(C) (W), Arshdeep Singh Chris Gayle Chris Jordan Darshan Nalkande Deepak Hooda Harpreet Brar Ishan Porel Mandeep Singh Mayank Agarwal Mohammad Shami Murugan Ashwin Nicholas Pooran Prabhsimran Singh Ravi Bishnoi Sarfaraz Khan Dawid Malan Jhye Richardson Shahrukh Khan Riley Meredith Moises Henriques Jalaj Saxena Utkarsh Singh Fabian Allen Saurabh Kumar Adil Rashid Nathan Ellis Aiden Markram

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Head-to-head

The two sides have clashed on 14 occasions, with both winning seven each. Of the three games in the UAE, RR leads 2-1.





When will the MI vs PBKS match be played?

The MI vs PBKS match is scheduled to take place on September 28, Tuesday.

Where will MI vs PBKS match will be played?

The venue for the vs T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for the T20 match between MI vs PBKS?

The IPL match between and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the MI vs PBKS IPL match live toss take place?

The MI vs PBKS live toss between Rohit Sharma and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs PBKS match live in India?

The MI vs PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the MI vs PBKS match in India?

The live streaming of MI vs PBKS IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.