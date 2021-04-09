- Keeping farmers in mind, Centre directs fertiliser firms not to hike prices
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match-1 Live Score:Kohli's RCB looks to stun Rohit & co
IPL 2021 RCB vs MI Live Updates: Check out MI vs RCB Today Match LIVE updates and live score to the first match of IPL 2021.
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | IPL Champions
In the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), Rohit Sharma-eld Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday.
While both the sides are known for their explosive batting order and fiery pace attack, Chennai pitch looks like a different ball game as it conventionally offer help to spinners.
Kohli's RCB may have some advantage as it would look to use its quality spinners
-- Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar to halt run flow and put pressure on Mumbai.
While Mumbai Indians usually start slow, Virat Kohli would look to collect early points to avoid any hiccups later on in the tournament.
The MI vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of MI vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
