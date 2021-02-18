IPL 2021 mini auction: Mumbai Indians pick Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction LIVE: Mumbai Indians bags Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh
Steve Smith to Harbhajan: List of top players in IPL 2021 mini auction
IPL 2021 mini auction: Available purse, remaining player slots of all teams
All you need to know about IPL 2021 auction, scheduled for 3 pm today
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
-
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) mini auction on Thursday.
Arjun, 21, was the last name in the IPL 2021 auction and Mumbai Indians were quick to bid for the 21-year-old all-rounder.
No other franchise bid for him.
With this, Arjun will be officially mentored by his father Sachin Tendulkar.
Arjun made his Twenty20 debut on January 15 for Mumbai in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana.
The all-rounder had been playing for Mumbai at the U-19 level and other age-group competitions. He was part of the Mumbai T20 league which was played in 2019. He made his India Under-19 debut in 2018 when he toured with the side for a two-match Youth Test series against Sri Lanka Under-19.
Arjun made himself eligible for IPL 2021 Auction when he made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-arm pacer was included in the Mumbai squad and he made his debut against Haryana on January 15.
Just days ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, Arjun hogged the limelight when he smashed 5 sixes in an over, smashing an unbeaten 31-ball 77, including 8 sixes and five fours, and also scalped 3 wickets in the 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket tournament.
Arjun has regularly bowled in the nets to the Indian team, he has also been in the news for bowling to the Indian women’s team in preparation for the World Cup final at Lord’s in 2016.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor