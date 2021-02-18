IPL 2021 mini auction: Mumbai Indians pick Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh in the 2021 (IPL 2021) mini auction on Thursday.

Arjun, 21, was the last name in the auction and Mumbai Indians were quick to bid for the 21-year-old all-rounder.

No other franchise bid for him.

With this, Arjun will be officially mentored by his father

Arjun made his Twenty20 debut on January 15 for Mumbai in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana.

The all-rounder had been playing for Mumbai at the U-19 level and other age-group competitions. He was part of the Mumbai T20 league which was played in 2019. He made his India Under-19 debut in 2018 when he toured with the side for a two-match Youth Test series against Sri Lanka Under-19.

Arjun made himself eligible for Auction when he made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-arm pacer was included in the Mumbai squad and he made his debut against Haryana on January 15.

Just days ahead of the auction, Arjun hogged the limelight when he smashed 5 sixes in an over, smashing an unbeaten 31-ball 77, including 8 sixes and five fours, and also scalped 3 wickets in the 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket tournament.

Arjun has regularly bowled in the nets to the Indian team, he has also been in the news for bowling to the Indian women’s team in preparation for the World Cup final at Lord’s in 2016.