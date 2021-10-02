IPL 2021: MI vs DC playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 46 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (MI) will lock horns with (DC) today at Sharjah Cricket Ground. This will Delhi’s second afternoon game at Sharjah and the Rishabh Pant-led side would look come back to winning ways after losing its previous encounter here. Both MI and DC would bring an extra spinner in their playing 11 in order to take benefit of Sharjah’s sluggish pitch.

playing 11 (probables): (c), (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah,

playing 11 (probables): Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

MI vs DC head to head stats



Total matches played: 29

won: 13

won: 16

No result: 0

DC's highest score vs MI: 213

MI's highest score vs DC: 218

DC's lowest score vs MI: 66

MI's lowest score vs DC: 92

Know about Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The MI vs DC match is scheduled to take place on October 2, Saturday.

Where will MI vs DC match will be played?



The venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 match is Sharjah cricket ground.

What will be the match timings for today’s match between Mumbai and Delhi?



The IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the MI vs DC IPL match live toss take place?



The MI vs DC live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs DC match live in India?



The MI vs DC will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the MI vs DC IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of MI vs DC IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Delhi Capitals Squad: Steven Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Prithvi Shaw, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.