IPL 2021, MI vs DC LIVE: Must win game for defending champions Mumbai

Check IPL 2021 Mumbai vs Delhi LIVE updates, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live toss and playing 11 updates

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians | Delhi Capitals

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, MI vs DC
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to bounce back after a blip in the last match, while a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) unit will hope to hold on to its new-found winning momentum at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. DC has virtually sealed its place in IPL 2021 playoffs with eight wins. Lying second with 16 points from 11 games, the target for the last season's runners-up would be to finish in top-two, which will give them two shots at reaching the final.
 
Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 playoffs qualification scenarios
 
Mumbai and Delhi would be pleased with Kolkata Knight Riders' loss against Punjab Kings yesterday. Mumbai can now qualify without relying on other teams; all it has to do now is win its final three games. Sixteen points will secure them a playoff berth, since the Knight Riders can only attain 14 points now.
 
However, If Mumbai loses to the Capitals, things could get tricky for them, since both the Kolkata and the Punjab have better net run rates, and all three teams are now on 10 points. Mumbai may lose out if qualification is determined only on the basis of net run rate.

2021 IPL points table and team rankings

2021 IPL latest news 
 
MI vs DC playing 11
 
MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary/Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
 
DC tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Steven Smith/Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
MI vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
MI vs DC: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
 
MI vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
 
The MI vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of MI vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and MI vs DC match updates…

