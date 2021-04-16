JUST IN
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Match-8 live score: CSK win toss, elect to field

IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Updates: Check out CSK vs PBKS Today Match LIVE updates with live toss updates, live scores and match highlights to the eighth match of IPL 2021

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

MS Dhoni, KKR vs CSK
MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have their work cut out as they take on buoyant Punjab Kings in their second match of the IPL 2021 on Friday night. The MS Dhoni-led side put in a horrible performance on the field in their first match against Delhi Capitals, dropping catches and bowling too many poor deliveries.

Punjab Kings on the other hand survived a scare from Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who hit a century, in their first match as they held on to win the game by a slender margin of four runs even after having put up 221.

CSK have had too many ageing cricketers in their side. That apart, many of the players, including skipper MS Dhoni, haven't played too much cricket in recent times which is why they look rusty.

CSK's top-order batting also needs to fire. Had it not been for Sam Curran, who hit a 15-ball 34 towards the end, CSK would have barely crossed 150. Skipper Dhoni had said after the match that a 200-run total would be the safest considering the dew sets in later.

PBKS have very few worries, especially in their batting. Deepak Hooda was pushed up the batting order, to No. 4 and he repaid the faith put in him by the team management, scoring a 28-ball 64.

With Hooda shining, the top six of the line-up looks completely packed with power. KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan are batsmen who can whack the ball to a distance while Mayank Agarwal can provide the steady hand.

Playing XI predictions

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali.

Punjab Kings squad: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques.


CSK vs PBKS IPL live match streaming details

The CSK vs PBKS IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

