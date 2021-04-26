IPL 2021: Check RCB vs DC playing 11 and head to head record here

In Match 22 of Indian Premier League, (DC) would be eyeing top spot on points table, when Rishabh Pant-led side takes on Virat Kohli’s (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on April 27. Both teams are on eight points, with DC just above RCB in second place thanks to better net run rate (NRR). RCB has to make a forced change in its playing 11 as Australian pace Kane Richardson pulled out of the tournament due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, has to find a replacement for R Ashwin as the off-spinner took a break from cricket to support his family, who were fighting against Covid-19. DC may bring in an extra pacer in place of Ashwin given the Motera wicket supports pacer.

DC tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

RCB tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian/ Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel.

RCB vs DC head to head record

Overall: 25

RCB won: 14

DC won: 10

No result: 1

21519613795Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat.