- Coronavirus curbs in India disrupt supply chains, stoke economy worries
- Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
- Rare blood clotting risk more for Covid-19 than for vaccines: Oxford study
- BlackRock quarterly profit jumps as assets rise over $9 trillion
- HC allows 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan
- Amazon launches $250 mn venture fund for Indian startups, entrepreneurs
- India's 10-year yield spikes as RBI bond-purchase results disappoint
- Why enforce lockdowns? Capacity additions not keeping pace with Covid surge
- IL&FS board revises debt recovery target upwards to Rs 61,000 crore
IPL 2021, RR vs DC Match-7 live score: Delhi to take on battered Royals
IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Updates: Check out RR vs DC Today Match LIVE updates with live toss updates, live scores and match highlights to the seventh match of IPL 2021.
Topics
IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021, RR vs DC Match 7 Live Updates: While South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will return to fuel Delhi Capitals' (DC) bowling attack Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are struggling to field their top overseas players. Jofra Archer's chances of recovering from his shoulder injury and joining RR in the league phase this season is highly unlikely and on Tuesday, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out for the season with a broken finger.
Delhi won their previous game with much ease while Rajasthan lost theirs. Royals put up a stiff fight in their first match against Punjab Kings with Sanju Samson's century taking them to within four runs of Punjab Kings' 221-run total.
On paper, especially with RR's injury woes, DC look the outright favourites. However, as Sanju Samson showed the other day, in T20 cricket even one good knock can turn a match. Samson will be hoping to perform again with the bat and will also hope that Chris Morris, for whom RR shelled out a huge Rs 16.25 crore, comes good.
DC vs RR IPL live match streaming details
The DC vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of DC vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More