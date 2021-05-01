IPL 2021: Williamson to replace Warner as skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad

announced on Saturday that Kane Williamson will replace David Warner as the skipper of the team for the rest of the season.

The decision may not come as a surprise to many as the franchise is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win under its belt out of the six games it played so far. The batting form of David Warner too has been poor, given the standards he has set over the years in the tournament.

The team management has also made a decision that it will change its overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals.

Kane Williamson, also the captain of his international side New Zealand, is regarded as one of the modern-day greats in all three formats of the game.

"The decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years," SunRisers said in a statement.

"As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure that Warner will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," it said.