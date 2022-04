IPL 2022 brand value may slip as viewers switch off from tournament

The brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could take a hit this year, as the T20 tournament grapples with poor television viewership as well as Covid-19 scare. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it was shifting the venue of the April 20th match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to Mumbai from Pune after five members of the Delhi Capitals' squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Last year, the IPL was temporarily suspended in May after some players tested positive for Covid-19. This year, there was much hype riding on the ...