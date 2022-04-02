IPL 2022 GT vs DC: Toss Timing and predicted Playing 11 details of Match 10

The two teams which topped their oppositions in incredible fashion from a position where winning seemed the least possible outcome, will be up against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Gujarat Titans, led by dynamic will be up against the led Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Toss Timing

Gujarat Titans vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Titans skipper and Capitals' captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs DC toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and DC would look like

With Allzarri Joseph available for selection now, Gujarat Titans can afford to play him in place of Matthew Wade with Wriddhiman Saha playing as the wicket-keeper. Else, if they don't want to temper with the winning combination, then they could go with the same 11 that beat Lucknow Super Giants as well.

too could now play Mustafizur Rahman in place of Tim Seifert and open the innings with U-19 sensation Yash Dhull to make the Playing 11 look like a compact one. Dhull could come in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

GT Predicted Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal