IPL 2022 GT vs DC: Toss Timing and predicted Playing 11 details of Match 10

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
IPL 2022 MI vs RR: Toss Timing and predicted Playing 11 details for Match 9
IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
-
The two teams which topped their oppositions in incredible fashion from a position where winning seemed the least possible outcome, will be up against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Gujarat Titans, led by dynamic Hardik Pandya will be up against the Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Toss Timing
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs DC toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and DC would look like
With Allzarri Joseph available for selection now, Gujarat Titans can afford to play him in place of Matthew Wade with Wriddhiman Saha playing as the wicket-keeper. Else, if they don't want to temper with the winning combination, then they could go with the same 11 that beat Lucknow Super Giants as well.
Delhi Capitals too could now play Mustafizur Rahman in place of Tim Seifert and open the innings with U-19 sensation Yash Dhull to make the Playing 11 look like a compact one. Dhull could come in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
DC Predicted Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
DC IPL 2022 Squad
Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor