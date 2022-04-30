- Supply chains flare up again, endangering global economy's recovery
IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Updates: Bangalore aim bounce back against Gujarat
Catch all the Live Updates and scores from the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in IPL 2022 as RCB look to bounce back from consecutive defeats. Live from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Hardik Pandya ready for GT vs RCB clash in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
GT vs RCB Live Updates
Gujarat Titans have managed to survive every close situation this season and have triumphed in pressure situations. They are sitting currently at the top of the table and look invincible. They would be up against Royall Challengers Bangalore, who, in their last two games, have looked a meagre shadow of the team that played the first six games so fiercely and competitively.
After losing back to back games, RCB would be itching to give their best against the table-toppers to reenergize the belief in themselves that they can win and they are here to win the championship.
The Gujarat Titans wouldn’t be looking to change their Playing 11 as all their tricks and trades so far pulled off by the management have worked really well and hence without any more injury concerns, they would not be looking to change the Playing 11.
As for the Bangalore team, they would be looking to maintain the same Playing 11 as they have more or less tried every possibility available to them and now they would look to continue with the same Playing 11, giving them the confidence to do well going further in the tournament.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Gujarat and Bangalore, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
GT vs RCB Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. However, due to being a day game, the dew factor is negated.
For today’s match between Gujarat and Bangalore, the humidity during the match hours of 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm IST would remain between 50-65%, while the temperature will hover between 34 to 31 Degrees Celcius between 03 to 07 pm.
GT vs RCB Live Streaming Details
The GT vs RCB match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website
GT vs RCB Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore here
