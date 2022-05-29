GT vs RR Final Live Updates: Ranveer Singh dazzles in closing ceremony

- Our biz is only B2B, we may get into B2C: N Ganapathy Subramaniam of TCS
GT vs RR IPL Final Live Updates: Catch all Updates from the final of the Indian Premier League 2022 between inaugural champs Rajasthan Royals and debutant Gujarat Titans as they clash for the trophy
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson poses with Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya before the GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Live. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
GT vs RR Final Live Updates
It is now time to end what has been a thrilling season of cricket in the last two and a half months. Now, on May 29, 2022, when Gujrat Titans, the debutants of the Indian Premier League take on the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, it will be for the trophy of IPL 2022 and both teams need it desperately as a reward for what they have gone through in these two and a half months.
While Jos Buttler has clearly been the lead hero for the IPL 2022 for Rajasthan, he would like the law of averages to go his way for one last time this season as he has played prolific knock in the last two games. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and co will be playing on their home ground for the first time ever and would like to make it a memorable affair for the people at Narendra Modi Stadium by winning the title
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Final Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Final in IPL 2022 will begin at 08:00 pm IST and 1430 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. GT vs RR Final toss in today’s match would take place at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT.
Playing 11s of GT and RR
Both teams have settled Playing 11s and the chances of them changing it at any cost is very rare because no injuries have been reported as yet either.
Rajasthan would want the players such as Yashasviu Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer to come good with the bat if Buttler and skipper Sanju fail to fire, which might happen according to t the law of averages. Similarly, Chahal magic might be on offer as he has not been able to do anything substantial in the last two games.
Gujarat would also hope that Matthew Wade’s ability to play big roles in big games along with that of Wrdiihiman Saha come to their aid. They would also want non-performer Mohd Shami to dazzle with the ball one last time in the tournament and get his team the trophy.
It is this desire of teams and fans to see their non-performing stars come good straightaway in the final, that makes this clash a mouthwatering one.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
RR Predicted Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
GT vs RR Final Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be a high scoring affair. Although in the last match between Rajasthan and Bangalore, the wicket was slow early on, later on, it got better to bat on. A similar characteristic is expected of this wicket even in the final. Hence a captain winning the toss would look to field first.
GT vs RR Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Scorching heat will welcome the players at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and even by as late as 07::00 pm IST, the temperature would be as high as 38 Degree Celcius and will go as low as only 33 Degree Celcius. A captain winning the toss would look to field first because chances of dew are there and hence the chase will ease out a bit as well.
GT vs RR Final Live Streaming
The GT vs RR Final match would start at 08:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match between Gujarat and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
GT vs RR Final Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Final here
