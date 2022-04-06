IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Toss timing, Predicted Playing 11 details of Match 14

The will be looking to become the first team with three wins this season as they take on the at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in on April 06th, 2022. In today’s IPL match though, Mumbai would look to win their first game as they have been defeated twice in the two games in the IPL 2022 season so far.

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata skipper and Mumbai captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs MI toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.



Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and MI would look like

Pat Cummins will finally be available for the Knight Riders and he will straightaway come in for Tim Southee in the Playing 11 while the rest of the team will remain the same as the one that beat Punjab Kings in the last game.

As for Mumbai Indians, if Suryakumar Yadav would be fit, he would come in the team in place of Anmolpreet Singh and if he is not fit, Tamil Nadu’s batting all-rounder R Sanjay Yadav could be tried in place of Anmolpreet who hasn’t really got going. In that Scenario, Tilak Varma could bat at number three with Tim David coming at number four, Sanjay Yadav at five followed by Kieron Pollard and Daniel Sams as seven proper batting options.

Another change that Mumbai can bring in is by playing Jaydev Undakat in place of Basil Thampi as he would also support the batters by coming in at number eight and his slower ones can be used better on a gripping wicket of .

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

MI Predicted Playing 11

(c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

MI IPL 2022 Squad

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis