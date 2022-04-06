IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

have lost both their opening games and quite convincingly at that too. Their fans however won’t be worried much just as yet as they have seen in past how MI have bounced back after losing the first 4-5 matches in the season and hence in they would be hoping that the losing streak comes to an end against the fancied rivals .

The Knight Riders on their part have been one of the best teams so far as they have fought tooth and nail in every game and even without the services of Pat Cummins, have probably been the best bowling unit so far with Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee leading the charge.

They would like to continue that same form and biome the first team this season to win three matches when they face the at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, on April 06th, 2022.

KKR vs MI, Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in saw Rajasthan Royals score more than 200 runs. However, later on, it also saw Gujarat Titans defend a modest total of 171 at the very same venue. Hence, it proves that the pitch is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilise the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

KKR vs MI MCA Stadium, Weather Report

The humidity in Pune is going to be very less than what is being experienced in Mumbai and hence it will increase from 26% at 07 pm to only 59% by 11 pm IST. Thus the dew will also be very less compared to Mumbai and a good battle between ball and bat is expected. However, the captain winning the toss would still look to bowl first.

KKR vs MI Live Streaming

The KKR vs MI match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

