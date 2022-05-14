IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Live Updates: Kolkata and Hyderabad fight to stay alive
KKR vs SRH Live Updates: Catch the action from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in the Indian Premier League 2022 as Williamson's and Shreyas' men fight to keep their season alive
Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad before the start of the KKR vs SRH match Live. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
It's the business end of the TATA IPL 2022 and once again we have in front of us a virtual knockout as Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
For Kolkata, every game is a do or die game and this one is no different either as they must win to remain in the hunt for a Playoff place. With their record last year, it won’t be a surprise though if they manage to make it to the Playoffs, because now they have to win just two matches to give themselves a chance, last season they won six out of seven.
For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, it has been a season of proper ups and downs. After losing their first two games, they won five on the trot and have now lost four on the trot as well. Now, if they want to see themselves in the Playoffs, they must win three on the go.
IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing and Details
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer and Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
KKR vs SRH Playing 11
With Pat Cummins ruled out of the whole season with an injured back, Kolkata Knight Riders, who went back to the basics in their last game by playing their top 11 players, would now have to go back to Umesh Yadav once again if he is fully fit and recovered and replace Sheldon Jackson with Sam Billings as the wicket-keeping option.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad would hopefully have the services of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar and hope that the bowlers fire as it is the bowlers that have lacked in most games that SRH have lost this season.
Fazalhaq Farooqi might retain his place in the Playing 11 as SRH management doesn’t seem to go back to Marco Jansen who had bowled brilliantly this season up until the last over against Gujarat Titans which changed the entire momentum of the team.
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson/Sam Billings(w), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
KKR vs SRH Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length. At the same time, batters can also utilise the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
KKR vs SRH MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Kolkata and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.
KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Details
The KKR vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Kolkata and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
