- IndiGo to launch 100 domestic flights in summer schedule from Sunday
- Share issue to govt will happen fairly soon: Vi mgmt tells shareholders
- Delhi govt presents Rs 75,800-cr budget; aims to create 2 mn jobs in 5 yrs
- Co-location case: Court seeks CBI's response on former NSE MD's bail plea
- F1 race in Saudi Arabia to go ahead despite nearby attack by Houthi rebels
IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live: Jadeja's first steps towards filling MSD's boots
IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings led by Ravindra Jadeja take on Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Topics
Chennai Super Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders | Indian Premier League
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Ravindra Jadeja during a net session before CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match. Photo:@ChennaiIPL
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: The Indian Premier League 2022 begins today and it would start with a repeat of the final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, albeit without the two captains that led their teams in the previous game.
In this match, while Ravindra Jadeja will look to fill in the big boost of MSD with Dhoni by his side, helping him to create his own bigger boots rather than trying to fit in, Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders will have on his broad shoulders, the responsibility of building a team from scratch and KKr have done away with Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan era.
The match would begin at 07:30 pm ISt at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This time around, the IPL is being played only at four venues across Mumbai and Pune to try and minimise the travel and thereby the risk of contacting Covid-19 which resulted in suspension and postponement of the IPL last time around.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match today will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between the newly appointed CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, CSK vs KKR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
IPL 2022 Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
IPL 2022 Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has over the years had pace and bounce which has acted in favour of the batters, especially in evening games. It will hardly be any different this time around, although with summers approaching, the juices in the red soil of the pitch will be decreasing and it will become drier, to say that the ball would turn from the first game would be a bit far fetched.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Weather Update
There will be a lot of dew on the ground and from 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the timing for the match, the humidity will range between 70-87% which is as humid as it can get. It is in these trying conditions that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2022 journey. The captain winning the toss would have no second thought in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Adam Milne, Prashant Solanki
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi
IPL 2022 CSK Full Squad
MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
KKR IPL 2022 Squad
Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.
Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the CSK vs KKR match from IPL 2022 here
Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the CSK vs KKR match from IPL 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh