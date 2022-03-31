- Infra sector output rises to 5.8% in Feb versus -3.3% in year-ago period
- Maha to lift all Covid-19 restrictions from Apr 2, mask won't be compulsory
- Govt more than doubles natural gas price; ONGC, RIL to get record rates
- SpiceJet settles $24-mn financial dispute with Credit Suisse
- Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for first quarter of FY23
- Ruchi Soya FPO: FPIs cancel 97% bids during two-day withdrawal period
- FY22 private placements growth may have hit record low, shows data
- India's fiscal deficit touched 82.7% of full-year target at end of Feb
IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK LIVE toss: Lucknow wins toss, Chennai to bat first
Both CSK and LSG lost their opening matches of the IPL 2022. They will be looking for win to gain first points. Catch all LSG vs CSK live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Just like Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings had also lost their first match and will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.
CSK succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a match in which both their batting and bowling had failed to click the way they would have liked, the dew at Wankhede making bowling in the second session very difficult.
CSK vs LSG team infornation
LSG Squad
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, D Chameera, Quinton de Kock (wk), K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Mohsin Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manish Pandey, Ankit Rajpoot, Ravi Bishnoi, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav.
CSK Squad
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali, K.M Asif, Bhagath Varma, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, M.S Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagdeeshan, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Robin Uthappa.