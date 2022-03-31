JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2022 » News

IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK LIVE toss: Lucknow wins toss, Chennai to bat first

Both CSK and LSG lost their opening matches of the IPL 2022. They will be looking for win to gain first points. Catch all LSG vs CSK live updates here

Topics
Indian Premier League | Chennai Super Kings | Ravindra Jadeja

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Ravindra Jadeja during a net session before CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match. Photo:@ChennaiIPL
Ravindra Jadeja. Photo:@ChennaiIPL
As Lucknow Super Giants gear up for their second match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, the focus will be on young middle-order batter Ayush Badoni who made a sensational start to his career with a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans.

Just like Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings had also lost their first match and will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.

CSK succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a match in which both their batting and bowling had failed to click the way they would have liked, the dew at Wankhede making bowling in the second session very difficult.

CSK vs LSG team infornation

LSG Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, D Chameera, Quinton de Kock (wk), K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Mohsin Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manish Pandey, Ankit Rajpoot, Ravi Bishnoi, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav.

CSK Squad

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali, K.M Asif, Bhagath Varma, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, M.S Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagdeeshan, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Robin Uthappa.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh