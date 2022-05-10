IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Live Updates: Rahul-Hardik fight for entry into Playoffs
LSG vs GT Live Updates: Catch all the action from the top of the table clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. The winner will become the first team to qualify for Playoffs
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants before the start of the LSG vs GT match in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
The two top teams in this year’s Indian Premier League are also the two teams that are the newest entrant in the richest cricket league in the world. It is these two teams that would be up against each other for the first time and only time in the league stage.
The match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is hyped to be an epic one and is also being called the curtain-raiser to the Qualifier 1 scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata later this month. But most importantly, this match is the one that will decide the first team to move to the Playoffs as both Gujarat and Lucknow are tied on 16 points from 11 games.
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing and Details
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow captain KL Rahul and Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
LSG vs GT Playing 11
The Lucknow Super Giants since the last many matches have continued with almost the same Playing 11 with Avesh Khan being rested in a few games due to injury, which gave a chance to Mohsin Khan to come and showcase his talent and book a place in the Playing 11. They will hence not look to experience now, even though Ayush Badoni doesn't look in a good form.
As for the Gujarat Titans, they have lost back to back games and in both games, they were beaten quite convincingly hence it gives them an opportunity to introspect and try and bring in some changes in their Playing 11. The most evident change could be to get back Yash Dayal in place of Pradeep Sangwan.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
LSG vs GT Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
LSG vs GT MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Lucknow and Gujarat, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.
LSG vs GT Live Streaming Details
The LSG vs GT match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Lucknow and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
LSG vs GT Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans here
