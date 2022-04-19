IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live Updates: Rahul's scintillating form crucial
LSG vs RCB Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai here
KL Rahul of Lucknow super giants with others. LSG vs RCB Live Updates. Photo:Sportzpics for IPL
After a scintillating century against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, April 18, would be pumped to get going once again when he takes the field on April 19 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
On the other hand, the Challengers from Bangalore would also be happy to get back on the winning ways in their last game against Delhi Capitals. They would now look to continue thee momentum in this game.
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Timing and Result
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow captain KL Rahul and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs RCB toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and RCB would look like
In the last match, Lucknow Super Giants got Manish Pandey back in the Playing 11 and he clicked thus the gap because of the Krishnappa Gowtham devoid is now filled and Lucknow look like a perfectly competitive unit that does not change in the Playing 11.
On the other hand, Bangalore applying Josh Hazlewood and playing Suyyash Prabhudessai in place of Akash Deep has made both the bowling and batting unit settled. Anuj Rawat has scored only one fifty so far and in the rest matches he has been flat, but RCB can carry him till the time they are winning.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
LSG vs RCB Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Lucknow and Bangalore, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.
LSG vs RCB DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Lucknow and Bangalore, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 63-79%, while the temperature will hover between 30 to 29 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew
LSG vs RCB Live Streaming Details
The LSG vs RCB match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Lucknow and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
