IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Updates: Delhi eye win to secure playoff spot
MI vs DC Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash in Indian Premier League 2022 as the Capitals look to secure a playoff spot for the fourth time in a row
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
MI vs DC Live Updates
The Delhi Capitals will go all guns blazing in their final league stage game in Indian Premier League 2022 as they face bottom-placed Mumbai Indians with an opportunity to secure a playoff spot for a consecutive fourth time. The Capitals just need a win in the May 21, 2022 encounter against the Mumbai side to achieve that feat.
On the other hand, if Mumbai win, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are patiently waiting in the wings having won eight games, would get into the Playoffs because of more points than the Capitals. The Delhi side has 14 points from 13 games while RCB has 16 points from 14 games. But the net run rate of Delhi is far superior to that of RCB and hence only a win here could get Delhi straight into the Playoffs.
MI vs DC Toss Updates
The toss between Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT while the game will start at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT.
Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Jaydev Unadkat/Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith
Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing 11
Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaeel Ahmed
MI vs DC Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here
