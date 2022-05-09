JUST IN
IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Live Updates: Both teams fight for pride in a lost cause

MI vs KKR Live Updates: Catch five times champions Mumbai Indians fight the two times winners Kolkata Knight Riders in a battle of pride at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

MI vs KKR Live Updates. (Photo Source: IPL/BCCI)
The Indian Premier League is at its business-end five times champions Mumbai Indians and two times winners Kolkata Knight Riders are already out of the race. Speaking numerically, Kolkata are still in it if they win big the rest of their three games, and other teams lose big and then several other permutations and combinations, but realistically even they know that the Playoffs ship has sailed and they could not board it. 

Thus, this game against Mumbai Indians, who are coming off back to back wins after losing eight on the trot, is more a battle of pride and keeping the bragging right in this long-standing Mumbai -Kolkata rivalry, than anything else for the Knight Riders. And for Mumbai and its skipper Rohit Sharma, it is only about one thing and that is pride and keeping up the winning momentum. 

The match begins at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

MI vs KKR Toss 
 
The toss between Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma and his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Shreyas Iyer will take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

MI vs KKR Playing 11

The opening combination has been messed up really bad by the Kolkata Knight Riders management and none of the players that they tried in place of Venkatesh Iyer managed to perform. Even after retaining Venkatesh Iyer, he was not given a proper run and that is where things got messed up. Hopefully, for the last three games, he will be given a good run in the middle with Sheldon Jackson returning as the designated wicket-keeper. 

As for the Mumbai Indians, the Kumar Kartikeya Singh experience did not really work and hence either Hrithik Shokeen or Jaydev Unadkat should be brought back as a regular bowling option. Also, Kieron Pollard should be told to play freely because otherwise, he is eating up a lot of deliveries. In fact, given a chance, Dewald Brevis Should be played in his place, but that would be too harsh a call to take for the Mumbai management. 

MI Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy/Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi

