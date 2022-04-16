IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE updates: Mumbai win toss, elect to bowl first
Mumbai Indians will be looking for their points in the league, while Lucknow Super Giants will be trying to top the table. Catch all the live updates here
Struggling to put up their first points on the board after losing five matches in IPL 2022 so far, Mumbai Indians return to the Brabourne Stadium for a clash with Lucknow Super Giants after playing three consecutive matches in Pune.
The five-time champions had launched their IPL 2022 campaign at Brabourne Stadium with a four-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals and after losing to Rajasthan Royals at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, suffered successive debacles against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Back at the same venue where they started their campaign, Mumbai can't afford to lose many more matches as their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, already looking slim, will become even more difficult.
While Mumbai Indians are hoping for the spark to ignite, their opponent Lucknow Super Giants are sitting pretty in the fifth position in the 10-team table with six points from five matches. After starting with a defeat to Gujarat Titans, LSG have won three successive matches before Rajasthan Royals halted their victory march thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's stupendous unbeaten 59 off 36 deliveries and Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/41.
MI vs LSG playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
MI vs LSG match details
The MI vs LSG will take place at 3:30 pm on Saturday. The match will be telecast in English and Hindi across star network. It will stream on Hotstar on English, Hindi and a few other regional languages.
