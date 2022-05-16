- Gyanvapi Masjid case: 'Shivling' found, court orders to seal premises
IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC Live Updates: Delhi and Punjab intensify Playoff battle
PBKS vs DC Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022 as both the teams fight to strengthen their claim on a Playoff spot
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates with team mates. He will play a key role in PBKS vs DC Live match in IPL 2022. Photo:
PBKS vs DC Live Updates
It is a do or die game for both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals as only one team among them will be able to get to 16 points after this encounter. Not getting to 16 points does not mean elimination from the tournament, but then it would mean that the team that will lose tonight, will only be able to fight for one position and might not even get that if RCB manages to win its last game.
So basically, not winning tonight would mean that the team would be pinning its hopes on others losing rather than just themselves winning and qualifying.
Thus, today’s encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai becomes a virtual quarter-final for both Delhi and Punjab.
The Delhi and Punjab, both the teams taking part in this match are coming on the back of very big wins against the top of the table teams- Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Now, in this game, they will give their best to try and win the match and make their way to the top of the table as the winner of tonight’s game will straightaway get into the top four. The match begins at 07:30 pm IST.
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Toss Timing and Details
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
PBKS vs DC Playing 11
As for the Delhi Capitals, they have got Prithvi Shaw back with them, but he might not yet be ready to take the field and hence they would have to either pursue Srikar Bharat who has played the last two games without much success or try and play Yash Dhull who is a proven talent at the Under-19 levels and might be tried at this level too.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Raajpaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ashdeep Singh
DC Predicted Playing 11
Srikar Bharat/Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C, wk0, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
PBKS vs DC Pitch Report
The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tricky at this wicket. For today’s match between Punjab and Delhi, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.
PBKS vs DC DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Punjab and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 73-76%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew. However, a lot of dew is expected for this game and a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any second thought.
PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Details
The PBKS vs DC match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Delhi can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
PBKS vs DC Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here
