- Chiratae Ventures plans to raise $600 million to bet on tech: Report
- Ahead of LIC IPO, Paytm Money lets HNIs place Rs 5 lakh of bids via UPI
- India's Covid surge early hints of 4th wave; will not impact growth: Nomura
- CBI registers FIR into 26% Hindustan Zinc stake sale in 2002: Centre to SC
- Feasible GDP growth over the medium term is 6.5-8.5%, says RBI paper
- Wipro Q4 consolidated net profit rises 4% to Rs 3,087 crore
- Indian refiners negotiating 6-month deal with Russia to import oil: Report
IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Live Updates: KL Rahul up against his former side
PBKS vs LSG Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants here
Topics
Indian Premier League | Punjab Kings | Lucknow Super Giants
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KL Rahul of Lucknow super giants with others. PBKS vs LSG Live Updates. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
PBKS vs LSG Live Updates
The Punjab Kings returned back to winning ways when they beat Chennai Super Kings in a tightly contested game which went right down to the wire. With the confidence of that win by their side, the Mayank Agarwal led team would meet KL Rahul, the former Punjab captain’s new team Lucknow Super Giants at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune for an all-important Indian Premier League clash.
By winning this game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Punjab have a chance of making their way into the top four and they would displace Lucknow from their position in the top four. Thus the team from UP will be eager to win this equally as well.
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Timing and Details
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal and Lucknow skipper KL Rahul would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs LSG toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and LSG would look like
As for the Punjab Kings, they rested the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith and Vaibhav Arora and while the replacements in form of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Rishi Dhawan played important roles in the victory the replacement of Vaibhav in the form of Sandeep Sharma wasn’t really up to the mark and hence Punjab could think of playing Vaibhav again.
The Super Giants on the other hand are happily playing the players they have trusted. Mohsin Khan who came in place of injured Avesh Khan also did well and made himself noticed. Though he will be dropped if Avesh is fully fit and that would be the only change in the Lucknow Playing 11. But there is no doubt now that he will always remain in the reckoning for a chance in future.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma/ Vaibhav Arora
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
PBKS vs LSG Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
PBKS vs LSG MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Punjab and Lucknow, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 29-54%. The temperature will hover between 28 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.
PBKS vs LSG Match Details
The PBKS vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Punjab and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
PBKS vs LSG Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh