IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Live Updates: Punjab win toss, chose to bat first
PBKS vs RR Live Updates: Catch all the action of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as both teams intensify the race for a top-four finish
Indian Premier League | Punjab Kings | Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals get ready for the clash against Punjab Kings. PBKS vs RR Live. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
The Rajasthan Royals lost badly in their last game against Mumbai Indians, which was unexpected given their great run of form in the last few games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings were brilliant against table-toppers Gujarat Titans and beat them comprehensively to get some momentum behind them.
The Punjab Kings would be hoping to get themselves ahead in the race for a playoff position as they take on the Rajasthan Royals. Only two points separate the two teams and they have played an equal number of games too. Thus this game is very important for both sides.
If Punjab win today, they would jump to the third position in the points table with 12 points to their name. But if Rajasthan win, they can get to the second place ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants. Thus, this game holds a lot of importance.
These two teams will now take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 07th from 03:30 pm IST.
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Result
It was yet another toss that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson lost, but this time around, they were asked to bowl first by Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwala who cited heat as the reason for them deciding to bat first
There were not many changes in the Playing 11 as Punjab went with the same 11 and Rajasthan did drop Karun Nair, but did not bring in Jimmy Neesham, Who could have been the game-changer with his death overs hitting.
PBKS Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
RR Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Details
The PBKS vs RR match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
