IPL 2022 RCB vs DC Live Score: Delhi at top as Maxwell fights lone battle
RCB vs DC Live Score: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Batting first, RCB 82-4 after 10 overs
Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022 RCB vs DC. Photo: @IPL
RCB vs DC Live Score and Updates
The Delhi Capitals would be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their fifth match of the season and they would be looking to get their third win, building on the momentum from the win against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Royal Challengers on the other hand were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in their last game.
The match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2022, and it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are able to take Bangalore to a win or not.
RCB vs DC Toss
The toss was won by Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant against the Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB vs DC Playing 11
Harshal Patel is back in the Playing 11 for RCB and Delhi have included a fit and hopefully firing Micthell Marsh in the Playing 11 in place of Sarfaraz Khan
RCB Playing 11
Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
DC Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
RCB vs DC match details
The RCB vs DC will take place at 07:30 pm on Saturday. The match will be telecast in English and Hindi across the Star network. It will stream on Hotstar in English, Hindi, and a few other regional languages too.
RCB vs DC Live: Catch all the Live Updates and Score from the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
