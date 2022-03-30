IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When, where to watch on TV and online

-
-
Royal Challengers will be looking to challenge their inner self when they take on last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of the season. The RCB vs KKR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Banglore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?
After losing their first game against Punjab Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders, who won their last game against Chennai Super Kings. The match would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on March 30, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Banglore take on Shreyas Iyer's Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB and KKR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
RCB vs KKR Pitch Report
The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is heaven for batters as was seen in the match between RCB and Punjab Kings. There are plenty of runs to be made and it needs a batter who could spank the balls out of the ground. Even if bowlers tried, they are going to go for runs no matter what.
RCB vs KKR Navi Mumbai Weather Report
There would be relatively less humidity in Navi Mumbai as compared to Mumbai where the humidity was almost touching 80%. Here, it is predicted to range between 46-66% during the match hours of 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST. A lot of dew is expected and the temperature would remain in the early 30s. A captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt.
