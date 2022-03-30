IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

led will be up against Shreyas Iyer's and would look to bounce back from the heavy defeat against Punjab Kings that they received in their first match of the IPL 2022 season. The Knights of Kolkata on the other hand would be looking to get back to back when they take the field at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Challengers skipper and Knight Riders captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, RCB vs KKR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and KKR would look like

Since Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood won't be available for the match against KKR, the RCB will go with the same Playing 11 that they played against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, KKR will also have to go with the same Playing 11 that they played against Chennai Super Kings as they also don't have the services of as of yet. So most probably they will go with only three overseas players once again.

RCB Predicted Playing 11

(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, (c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar