JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2022 » News

IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When, where to watch on TV and online
Business Standard

IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

Indian Premier League 2022 Toss update for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Get the latest toss updates and the Playing 11 predictions from the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2022 here

Topics
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Kolkata Knight Riders | Indian Premier League

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his hat-trick wicket during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI
Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his hat-trick wicket during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI

Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders and would look to bounce back from the heavy defeat against Punjab Kings that they received in their first match of the IPL 2022 season. The Knights of Kolkata on the other hand would be looking to get back to back when they take the field at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis and Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, RCB vs KKR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and KKR would look like

Since Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood won't be available for the match against KKR, the RCB will go with the same Playing 11 that they played against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, KKR will also have to go with the same Playing 11 that they played against Chennai Super Kings as they also don't have the services of Pat Cummins as of yet. So most probably they will go with only three overseas players once again.

RCB Predicted Playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 30 2022. 14:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY