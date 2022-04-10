IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live Score: Rajasthan eye victory vs Lucknow at Wankhede
Catch all the Live Updates from the RR vs LSG match in IPL 2022 from the Wankhede Stadium here. Lucknow won the toss and chose to bowl first
Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals | Lucknow
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson pose for toss in the RR vs LSG at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. Photo:@IPL
In the last game against RCB, the Rajasthan Royals, after being in a winning position, lost the match quite abruptly and knowing Sanju Samson and Kumara Sangakkara, the captain and the coach of the Royals respectively, they would give their 100% to not let that happen again this season.
They however face Lucknow Super Giants, who at best, could be described as the team in its best form as they have won three back to back matches after losing their inaugural IPL match. This game would take place at the Wankhede Stadium from 07:30 pm onwards on April 10th, 2021.
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss
Lucknow skipper KL Rahul won the toss against Sanju Samson in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. He decided to bowl first as expected.
RR vs LSG: Changes in the Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been ruled out and Rassie van der Dussen will play at number four with Devdutt Padikkal opening the innings. Kuldeep Sen, a quick pacer from Madhya Pradesh is making his IPL debut for the Royals as he replaced Navdeep Saini
As for LSG, they brought in Marcus Stoinis who was available for the first time. He replaced Evin Lewis while Dushmantha Chameera came in for Andrew Tye.
RR Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
LSG Playing 11
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Catch the RR vs LSG LIVE Coverage from IPL 2022 here
