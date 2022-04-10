- A month of hits, again: Big movies set to keep the Bollywood show running
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live
Catch all the Live Updates from the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Match Number 19 from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai here. Kolkata would be led by Shreyas Iyer and Delhi by Rishabh Pant for this match.
Pat Cummins hit the joint fastest fifty in IPL history off just 14 balls against Mumbai Indians. Photo: @IPL
KKR vs DC Live Score: It is going to be a clash between the two units, one led by a leader who was dethroned owing to an injury from his previous team and the other who took his throne courtesy of good fortune. Now the dethroned leader returns with an army of his own to fight those who didn't believe in his leadership abilities.
Yes, that is very much the premise of the battle between Delhi Capitals’ previous captain Shreyas Iyer now leading Kolkata Knight Riders against the Delhi side led by Rishabh Pant
IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Toss Timing
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
KKR vs DC: Expected changes in the Playing 11
Kolkata could do well by not playing Ajinkya Rahane who has failed considerably in almost all four games and in his place play someone like Sheldon Jackson and Rinku Singh at the top of the order. Other than him, the team looks like a well-oiled machine
As for the Capitals, they need to get Anrich Nortje into the rhythm as he was way off guard in Delhi’s last game. Once he and David Warner get going, Delhi could be a really formidable unit.
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy
DC Predicted Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
KKR vs DC Live Score and Updates: Catch all the action from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match from IPL 2022 here
