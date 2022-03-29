IPL 2022 SRH vs RR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

-
-
Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up with a different energy as they no longer have the likes of Rashid Khan and David Warner and with that different energy, they would look to take on the Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson. The Royals too don't have the likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes and thus would need to fall back to their new core which comprises Samson himself alongside, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham.
IPl 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Timing
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson and Royals captain Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, SRH vs RR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and RR would look like
Both the teams have their full quota of overseas players available and hence SRH will go with the batting trio of Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Markram and play South African Marco Jansen as the lone overseas bowler.
As per Rajasthan, they would have to choose between Kiwi James Neesham and Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile as the rest of the three slots would be filled by Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
