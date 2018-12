IPL auction 2019: Who's retained, who's released? Here's list for all teams

It's time to splurge on sport — at least for some! The gala T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) may still be months away, but time has come for the bids and counter-bids as 351 players go under the hammer on Tuesday. IPL franchises would be cometing to get the best possible combination at today's

The player salary cap has been increased this year to Rs 800 million from Rs 660 million last season, giving the eight franchises a window to spend some more without worrying about the limit.

The auction would be a one-day affair, unlike the previous auction that went on for days. In another change from the usual, Richard Madley would not be the auctioneer this year and we will see a new face donning the role.

The 351 cricketers in the auction will be split into three groups — batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders.

The teams have already provided the list of retained and released players. The teams, however, can have 25 players in the squad, compared with 27 earlier. The teams can now have eight overseas players, against nine earlier, and they need to keep at least 18 players in the squad.

The teams also have the option of 'Right To Match' (RTM) to keep their players. A franchise can retain its players during the auction by matching the highest bid made by another franchise. Teams can only use a maximum of three RTMs, irrespective of the number of players they managed to retain in the lists submitted to the BCCI.

