IPL auction: Full list of KXIP players and their salaries for 2020 season

(KXIP) entered the (IPL) 2020 auction with the deepest pockets among the eight IPL teams — an available purse Rs 42.7 crore. This allowed the Chandigarh-based franchise to bid heavily for their picks. Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was the costliest buy for KXIP in the auction, at Rs 10.75 crore, while their second-costliest purchase was West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, renowned for his salute celebration, at Rs 8.50 crore.



Justifying the hefty pay cheque for Maxwell, Punjab’s head coach Anil Kumble said his team needed firepower in the middle order. "For us, the gaps that we had to fill were pretty evident. We had to fill the fast bowlers’ slots and also get power hitters, as we needed someone in the middle order who could really be a destructive player. That is why we chose Glenn Maxwell," Kumble said.





The other big overseas players that came to the KXIP fold were the England cricket team all-rounder Chris Jordon (Rs 3 crore) and New Zealand’s all-rounder James Neesham, who was bought at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. After the auction, Kumble justified the franchise’s decision to spend more money on overseas players. "Of course all-rounders are a blessing if you can get them. And we were lucky to get Neesham, Cottrell and Jordan. Obviously, the choice for the money we had to spend was more on the four foreign players," said Kumle, a veteran Indian spin bowler himself.

Here is the full list of Kings XI Punjab’s players and their salaries:

Squad strength: 25

Players bought in auction: 9

Overseas players bought: 8

Purse at the end of the auction: Rs 16.50 crore